Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 158,968 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 932.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,968 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 652.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Dropbox by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dropbox by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,717,000 after acquiring an additional 276,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $91,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $244,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,239 shares of company stock worth $4,668,697. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

