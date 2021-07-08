Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,802 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $134,172,000 after buying an additional 1,143,970 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,979,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,912,914 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $116,229,000 after buying an additional 576,642 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 250,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 183.7% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.68.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $50.85 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.