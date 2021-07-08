Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,274 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 19,096 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $68.93 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.88. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

