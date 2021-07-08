Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 584.9% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in The Allstate by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,739,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in The Allstate by 8.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Allstate by 1.6% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,053,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in The Allstate by 52.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other The Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Argus boosted their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.08.

NYSE ALL opened at $133.09 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.80. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

