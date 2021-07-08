Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,914 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 176,830 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BK opened at $49.48 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.96.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on BK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

