Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SEB Equities

SEB Equities began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

CALT opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.29.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.17). Research analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,047,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,611,000 after buying an additional 697,687 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth about $3,923,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

