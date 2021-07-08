Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Up 6.1%

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)’s share price rose 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.03 and last traded at $32.03. Approximately 20 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.20.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SEB Equity Research started coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

The company has a market cap of $828.79 million and a P/E ratio of -14.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.29.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $3,923,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,047,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,611,000 after buying an additional 697,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

