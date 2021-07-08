Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Hits New 1-Year High at $136.03

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $136.03 and last traded at $136.03, with a volume of 6624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.23.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPT. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $219,548.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 647.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

