Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.900-$2.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.39 billion-$8.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.43 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.10. 38,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084,672. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.56. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

