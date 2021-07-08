Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price (up previously from C$35.00) on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total transaction of C$27,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,215.52. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total value of C$113,778.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,535.99.

Shares of TSE CU opened at C$34.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.17. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$29.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.21. The firm has a market cap of C$9.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$907.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

