Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Piper Sandler

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its target price cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CGC. TheStreet downgraded Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners upgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.11.

CGC opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.34. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.98.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. The business’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.72) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 223.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

