Capital International Investors Has $43.20 Million Stock Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,545,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,730 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $43,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,433,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,926,000 after purchasing an additional 107,773 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,353,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,724,000 after purchasing an additional 287,375 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 12.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,318,000 after buying an additional 128,414 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 741,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,021,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 845.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 687,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after buying an additional 614,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RVNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of RVNC opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.40. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $34.62.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,021.48% and a negative return on equity of 93.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

