Capital International Investors Purchases Shares of 17,127 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,046,670,000 after acquiring an additional 369,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,445,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,424,000 after buying an additional 586,207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,221,000 after buying an additional 123,752 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,149,000 after buying an additional 783,731 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.57.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $195.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.05 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $138.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.09%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.