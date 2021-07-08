Capital International Investors Sells 103,536 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Capital International Investors reduced its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,536 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $15,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 429.1% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $166.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 47.67%.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

