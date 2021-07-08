Capital International Investors Takes $32.48 Million Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 240,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,482,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $119.83 on Thursday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.80.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $133.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total transaction of $277,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,092,744.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $763,100. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.