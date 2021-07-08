Capital International Investors Takes $39.22 Million Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,251,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,222,000. Capital International Investors owned approximately 4.35% of Patria Investments as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth $24,628,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at about $21,527,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at about $18,823,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at about $16,989,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at about $14,248,000.

NYSE:PAX opened at $16.55 on Thursday. Patria Investments Limited has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $23.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

PAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patria Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

