Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.57.

Shares of Cardlytics stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,341. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $55.89 and a 12-month high of $161.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.84 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.22.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Aimee Lapic sold 3,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $404,368.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 9,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $923,677.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,212,299.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,732 shares of company stock valued at $6,045,751. Insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Cardlytics by 1,616.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 130.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

