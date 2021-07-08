Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP trimmed its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 85.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000,000 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP owned 0.05% of Carnival Co. & worth $13,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163,335 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,387,000 after buying an additional 1,224,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,224,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,916 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,333,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,093,000 after purchasing an additional 961,840 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CCL traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 551,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,115,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.16.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.