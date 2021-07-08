Carrefour (EPA:CA) Given a €17.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Carrefour (EPA:CA) has been given a €17.50 ($20.59) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €17.93 ($21.09).

Get Carrefour alerts:

CA stock opened at €17.10 ($20.12) on Tuesday. Carrefour has a twelve month low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a twelve month high of €23.68 ($27.86). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €16.88.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.