Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.66 Per Share

Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will report earnings of $2.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.37. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings of $3.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $8.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $9.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.82.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASY opened at $193.72 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $148.56 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

