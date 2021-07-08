Cassia Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 44.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 324,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,783 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 17.6% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $19,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,978,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,097,000 after purchasing an additional 583,958 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,264,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,918,000 after purchasing an additional 96,920 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 958,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,485,000 after purchasing an additional 39,453 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 861,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,744,000 after purchasing an additional 56,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 591,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,458,000 after buying an additional 18,798 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,795. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $60.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.96.

