Cassia Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. The Procter & Gamble comprises 0.2% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,089,704,000 after purchasing an additional 973,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,634,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,587,000 after purchasing an additional 703,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,679,005,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after buying an additional 4,108,666 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.57. The stock had a trading volume of 224,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,630,046. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.32. The company has a market capitalization of $334.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

