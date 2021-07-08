Castleark Management LLC Has $422,000 Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after purchasing an additional 327,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Align Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,524,000 after purchasing an additional 48,077 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,363,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $728,775,000 after purchasing an additional 47,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $701,612,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 599.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,263 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $635.62.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,396 shares of company stock worth $16,521,757. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $612.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $593.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $267.63 and a one year high of $647.20. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

