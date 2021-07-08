Castleark Management LLC Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 99.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 46,666 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 215,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,516,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $585.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $413.00 and a fifty-two week high of $587.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $548.22. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total transaction of $2,643,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,648 shares of company stock valued at $36,267,352 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

