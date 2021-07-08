CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $85.14 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $90.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

