CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.50 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CEMIG SA -ADR is active in the generation, transmission, distribution and commercialization business, Cemig continues to invest in the expansion of its services and in new technologies so as to remain a top notch company nationwide. Using power sources such as hydraulic, thermal, wind and solar power and even other more advanced technologies, such as hydrogen fuel cells, Cemig goes on providing, under any circumstances, alternatives for the supply and commercialization of electric energy. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CEMIG from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded CEMIG from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE:CIG opened at $2.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. CEMIG has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $2.98.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 13.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CEMIG will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

