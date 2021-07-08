Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$11.79. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at C$11.39, with a volume of 4,617,581 shares traded.

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cenovus Energy to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.86.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.98 billion and a PE ratio of -42.03.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is -6.46%.

In other news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,142. Also, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay bought 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,929.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$427,724.14. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 87,990 shares of company stock worth $903,727.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

