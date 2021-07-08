Centamin’s (CELTF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CELTF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital began coverage on Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centamin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS CELTF traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,230. Centamin has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

