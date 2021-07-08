Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.050-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Centene also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNC. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.91.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.44. The company had a trading volume of 32,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,161. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

