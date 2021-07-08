Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Up to $6.88

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.88, but opened at $7.20. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 81,555 shares.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 6.57.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.84 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

