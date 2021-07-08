Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Up to $6.88

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.88, but opened at $7.20. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 81,555 shares.
CDEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.34.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 6.57.
In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
