Centiva Capital LP Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at $142,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at $366,000.

NASDAQ:JCICU opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.01. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.67.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

