Centiva Capital LP Makes New $976,000 Investment in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 99,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAAC stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

