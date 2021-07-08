Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,761,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,701,433,000 after acquiring an additional 306,381 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,090,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,020,000 after acquiring an additional 139,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chubb by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,784,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,867,000 after acquiring an additional 37,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,638,000 after acquiring an additional 170,628 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CB opened at $161.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.48. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.53.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

