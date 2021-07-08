Centiva Capital LP Takes $1.01 Million Position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000.

NASDAQ:REVHU opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.09.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

