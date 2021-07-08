Centiva Capital LP Takes $993,000 Position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTPAU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,483,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,972,000.

Shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

