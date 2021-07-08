Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Bought by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 100,575 shares during the quarter. Cerevel Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.0% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 0.72% of Cerevel Therapeutics worth $12,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CERE. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.00. 71,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,766,180. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.09.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

CERE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

In other news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 21,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $275,357.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,723.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

