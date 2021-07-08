Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stake Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,084,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,934 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cerner were worth $77,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CERN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,982,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,628,000 after purchasing an additional 886,053 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,173,000 after buying an additional 914,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,272,000 after buying an additional 1,059,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $265,305,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Cerner by 48.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,660,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,262,000 after acquiring an additional 868,561 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $79.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.24.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

