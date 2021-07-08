Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Hits New 52-Week High at $375.98

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $375.98 and last traded at $375.98, with a volume of 1822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $374.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $344.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,268,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,768 shares of company stock valued at $10,306,230 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

