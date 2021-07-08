Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Holdings Reduced by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $837,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 35.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries stock opened at $148.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $167.39.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

