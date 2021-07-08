Chatham Asset Management, Llc Acquires 100,000 Shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $1,364,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FAST Acquisition alerts:

On Friday, July 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 185,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $2,467,900.00.

FST opened at $13.40 on Thursday. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FAST Acquisition

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FAST Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.