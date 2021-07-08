Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chiasma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s TPE(R) technology develops oral peptides and other molecules. Its primary product candidate consists of oral octreotide which is in different clinical trial. Chiasma, Inc. is based in Newton, USA. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHMA. Piper Sandler cut Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of CHMA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 326,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,696. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.27. Chiasma has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $5.74.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Chiasma will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Chiasma by 3,398.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 624,562 shares in the last quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Chiasma by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,050,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 600,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chiasma by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,240,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 575,343 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Chiasma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chiasma by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 721,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 371,307 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

