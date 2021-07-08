China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.43

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 5318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 20.27, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $58.68 billion during the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, analysts expect that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4951 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 4.93%. China Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in China Life Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in China Life Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 78.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 256,738 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 5.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 172,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 98.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 320,457 shares in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Life Insurance Company Profile (NYSE:LFC)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.