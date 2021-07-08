China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.43

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 5318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.
The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 20.27, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4951 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 4.93%. China Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in China Life Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in China Life Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 78.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 256,738 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 5.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 172,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 98.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 320,457 shares in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
China Life Insurance Company Profile (NYSE:LFC)
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.
