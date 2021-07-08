Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,143. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,583.99 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,067.59 and a 52 week high of $1,597.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,410.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.16, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,663.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

