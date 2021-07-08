Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $8,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,792,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $119.80 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.83 and a fifty-two week high of $123.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 157.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. The firm had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $948,010.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,900.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $2,048,899.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,408,279.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,493. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHH shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

