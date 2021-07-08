CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 51.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 59,773 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Trillium Therapeutics were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIL. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 45.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $30,152.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,152.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $8.85 on Thursday. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.76 million, a P/E ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 1.94.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRIL. TheStreet raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bloom Burton raised Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

