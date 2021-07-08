CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PVH were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PVH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $3,993,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in PVH by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $103.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.99, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $121.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.78.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $313,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 7,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $789,529.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,604 shares of company stock worth $1,610,319 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

