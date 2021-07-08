CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $431,000 Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in RH were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.31.

RH stock opened at $708.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a fifty-two week low of $254.10 and a fifty-two week high of $733.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $659.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 22.36 EPS for the current year.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

