CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

IEP opened at $56.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.82. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.10%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.