CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $496,000 Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 238.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.07.

Shares of GDDY opened at $89.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.40. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 84.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. The business had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. On average, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

