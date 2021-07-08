CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $97,989,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 128.2% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,076,000 after acquiring an additional 703,064 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 15.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,817,000 after acquiring an additional 672,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 65.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,397,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,856,000 after acquiring an additional 551,547 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 14.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,719,000 after acquiring an additional 353,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $66.22 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.